5 keys to beating the Cardinals

The Cincinnati Bengals are in must-win territory when they take on the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday.

Here are five keys to getting the win that will hopefully turn the Bengals’ season around.

Start Strong

The Bengals were seen as a tough Jo heading into the season, but now teams see this as an opportunity to get a W. The Bengals must come out of the gate and remind the Cardinals who they are. They must come out strong and get ahead on the scoreboard so they can play with a lead.

Do not give a bad team confidence. Take away their hope.

Finish Drives

The Bengals came out last week with a good first drive, but they couldn’t put it in the end zone. They aren’t going to win many games with Evan McPherson kicking five field goals. They need him kicking extra points. Get it in the end zone.

Limit Mistakes

The Bengals are not in a position to be able to convert third and forever. They must get positive yards on every play and avoid penalties, miscues, and sacks that put them behind the chains. It has to stop for this team to get back on track.

Plus Turnovers

Of course, the biggest mistake you can make is giving the ball to the other team. The Bengals must avoid this and generate turnovers defensively. They have added some athletic playmakers defensively over the last few seasons. They need to shine this weekend.

Win the Middle 8

The Bengals were great in this area when they went on their Super Bowl run.

Oddly, they seemed to have a knack for winning the coin toss. Then, they would defer to the second half. This creates a great opportunity. The middle eight is the last four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half. If a team can be the last team to score at the end of the first half, then score right away in the second half, it’s potentially a 14-point swing. It’s like a turnover, essentially.

They need to get back to winning this key situation.