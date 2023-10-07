3 Bengals - Cardinals prop bets for NFL Week 5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

The Cincinnati Bengals are 1-3, and they will be craving a bounce-back game.

For many of those back home who will be watching the team take the field in Arizona, there are ways to raise the stakes, and with sports betting legal in Ohio, backing some of your favorite players through prop bets is possible.

There are a variety of prop bets available at DraftKings Sportsbook. Those include players to score touchdowns, score the first touchdown of the game, and go over or under a certain number of yards, among many other options.

That said, let’s dive into three that make sense for the Bengals battle with the 1-3 Cardinals Sunday.

Joshua Dobbs over 21.5 rushing yards (-125)

With Kyler Murray still sidelined, Joshua Dobbs will draw the start, and he has been playing better than expected through four weeks. He has four touchdowns and no interceptions. The Bengals' run defense, which was supposed to be a staple of this organization, has given up over 170 yards on the ground in three of their games.

Dobbs has gone for 41, 55, and 48 rushing yards in the last three weeks, respectively. With the Bengals as the more talented side and potentially forcing the Cardinals to play from behind, expect Dobbs to get his running in and back his Over 21.5 rushing yards.

Ja’Marr Chase over 80.5 receiving yards (-115)

Tee Higgins is out. That means expect the Ja’Marr Chase show on Sunday. Higgins suffered a fractured rib against the Titans, and he’s reportedly been ruled out for Sunday.

Regardless, Chase is starting to bounce back after a slow start to the season. He has 214 receiving yards over his last two games.

Arizona ranks 25th in opponents’ completion percentage, so this presents a good opportunity for Chase to let loose and remind the NFL of his immense talent. The Cardinals are coming off a 19-point loss in which they gave up 148 receiving yards to Brandon Aiyuk. If he can do that, expect Chase to light up the opposition on Sunday and go north of this total.

Joe Burrow over 1.5 touchdowns (-115)

The Cardinals have given up at least 20 points in every game this season, and they have allowed above 30 points in two of four games, one of which was against the Giants in their season-opening loss. If Daniel Jones can throw for 321 yards and two touchdowns, the hope is that a healthy Joe Burrow can do the same. Burrow has been bottled up this season and has a career-low completion rate.

His calf strain sustained in training camp should continually improve, and this could be a massive bounce-back game for the team. Burrow ranked second in the NFL with 35 touchdowns last season, throwing for at least two scores in 11 of 16 games. The talent is there, and against a lacking Arizona defense, the numbers should be as well.