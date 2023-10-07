Kwamie Lassiter elevated from the Bengals practice squad

The Cincinnati Bengals have elevated wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II from the practice squad to the active roster for their Week 5 game vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

Lassiter is classified as standard elevation. As a practice squad player being elevated to the active roster for the game, he automatically will revert to the practice squad on Monday.

This comes in light of Tee Higgins being questionable to play due to a rib fracture. Charlie Jones is also currently on IR, so the Bengals are getting thin at wide receiver.

Just because Lassiter is being elevated, it doesn’t mean he’ll necessarily be active. It’s possible the Bengals will test Higgins during pregame warmups to determine if Higgins will be active, which then decides if Lassiter will play.

This elevation also means tight end Tanner Hudson won’t be called up for a third straight week now that Irv Smith Jr. is healthy enough to play.