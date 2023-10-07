Tee Higgins out vs. Cardinals, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without wide receiver Tee Higgins when they face the Arizona Cardinals.

According to NFL insider Dianna Russini, Higgins will not play Sunday due to his rib fracture.

Higgins is officially questionable on the Bengals’ final injury report, but it sounds like a decision may have already been made on his Week 5 status.

Bengals WR Tee Higgins is out against the Cardinals, per league source.

This news came shortly after the Bengals announced that wide receiver Kwame Lassiter II was being elevated from the practice squad to the gameday roster, so look for him to be active Sunday.

With Charlie Jones on IR, the Bengals will be down to Lassiter, Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, Trenton Irwin, and Andrei Iosivas at wide receiver in Week 5.

Higgins previously expressed hope he would play this week and, if not, return in Week 6 vs. the Seattle Seahawks. Hopefully, that turns out to be the case, as this Bengals offense desperately needs him.