Bengals at Cardinals: How to watch and pregame thread

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to face the Arizona Cardinals. Both teams are 1-3, but only one of these teams was expected to be at that record. The Cardinals came into the season offloading several veteran players in the offseason, and their franchise quarterback Kyler Murray started off the season on the injured reserve with an ACL injury. The Bengals came into the year with Super Bowl aspirations.

Cincinnati is trying desperately to make things work offensively. Joe Burrow playing through an injured calf has turned out to be as difficult as the offense playing with one arm behind its back. The defense has had flashes of being the strong unit it has been in the past, but other times it just completely falls in on itself.

Time is running out for the Bengals to turn things around, with the room for error becoming razor-thin.

Can they turn it around in Arizona?

Here is how to watch Bengals vs. Cardinals

Date/Time: Oct. 8th, 2023 at 4:05 pm ET

The series is tied at 6-6, with the Cardinals winning four of the last five meetings

You can stream the game online using FOX Sports. You can also watch the game on mobile devices using NFL+ if you're in the Bengals' region.

Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham. SB Nation Cardinals site: Revenge of the Birds

Rosters : CIN | AZ

: | Stats to Know : CIN | AZ

: | Weather: Partly cloudy in the high 90s with a 0% chance of precipitation, per NFL weather .

Partly cloudy in the high 90s with a 0% chance of precipitation, per . Odds: The Bengals are currently 3-point favorites via DraftKings Sportsbook.

