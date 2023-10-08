Bengals News (10/8): How calf injury has affected Joe Burrow

How is calf injury affecting Bengals QB Joe Burrow

How much is the calf injury affecting his play, and when will it fully heal? ESPN takes an in-depth look at what Joe Burrow and the Bengals have had to overcome this season.

Bengals’ Tee Higgins will be held out in Week 5 against Cardinals

The wideout had suffered a fractured rib in the loss to the Tennessee Titans. With all the turning and potential shots that could be taken to the core, perhaps the best option is sitting Higgins for a week at least.

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow helped lead C.J. Stroud to instant success during the offseason

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud is the leading Rookie of the Year candidate.

Zac Taylor explains why he doesn’t mind when Ja’Marr Chase speaks out

Taylor explained that Chase has more than earned the right to speak his mind.

Bengals make roster move ahead of Week 5 vs. Cardinals

With the wide receiver spot hurting, the Bengals make a roster move.

Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals: Keys to Victory and Prediction

A win could help the Bengals right the ship moving forward. Here are our keys to victory and a prediction for Sunday’s game:

Peter Schrager: Cincinnati Bengals Are ‘The Boxer on The Ropes Right Now’

Cincinnati is fortunately not in a worst-case scenario when it comes to the standings.

NFL fantasy football stats & trends for Week 5: Is Texans’ Nico Collins a true breakout?

Is Nico Collins a true third-year breakout stud? Should Joe Mixon ride the bench in a struggling Cincy offense? Joel Smyth identifies eight notable nuggets to inform your fantasy decisions heading into Week 5.

NFL Week 5 odds, expert picks, best bets, teasers, spreads, survivor picks, how to watch, streaming, more

CBSSports.com and SportsLine break down every single NFL game in Week 5.

NFL Week 5 bold predictions: Ravens buck trend by blowing out rival Steelers; Zach Wilson cooks vs. Broncos

Here's a look at five surprising predictions for this weekend's slate.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor agrees to terms on three-year, $42 million contract extension

The Indianapolis Colts and RB Jonathan Taylor have agreed to terms on a three-year, $42 million contract extension that includes $26.5 million guaranteed.

Jalen Hurts, Eagles soaring with 'tush push'

From the 'Bush push' to the 'tush push,' the modified QB sneak has met with success and controversy.