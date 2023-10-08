 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bengals vs. Cardinals Inactives: Hendrickson in; Higgins and Awuzie out

A look at who will be out for this Week 5 matchup.

By Jason Marcum
Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals have announced their Week 5 inactives.

For the Bengals, here is who will be out today.

  • LB Akeem Davis-Gaither
  • WR Tee Higgins
  • C Trey Hill
  • OT D’Ante Smith
  • DT Josh Tupou
  • CB Chidobe Awuzie

Cincinnati entered the day having already ruled out linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee), while wideout Tee Higgins (rib) was reportedly ruled out on Saturday. Three others were listed as questionable in cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (back), Cam Taylor-Britt (concussion), and Trey Hendrickson (back).

Of that group, Awuzie is out, but the rest are in.

And for Arizona, the following players are out.

  • DL Jonathan Ledbetter
  • RB Keaontay Ingram
  • CB Qwuantrezz Knight
  • OL Carter O’Donnell
  • TE Elijah Higgins

The Cardinals had already ruled out cornerback Garrett Williams (knee) and defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter (finger), while four others were questionable in running back Keaontay Ingram (neck), offensive tackle Dennis Daley (ankle), linebacker Josh Woods (ankle), and guard Will Hernandez (back).

Of that group, Ingram is out, while the rest are in.

