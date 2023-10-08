Bengals vs. Cardinals Inactives: Hendrickson in; Higgins and Awuzie out

The Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals have announced their Week 5 inactives.

For the Bengals, here is who will be out today.

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither

WR Tee Higgins

C Trey Hill

OT D’Ante Smith

DT Josh Tupou

CB Chidobe Awuzie

Cincinnati entered the day having already ruled out linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee), while wideout Tee Higgins (rib) was reportedly ruled out on Saturday. Three others were listed as questionable in cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (back), Cam Taylor-Britt (concussion), and Trey Hendrickson (back).

Of that group, Awuzie is out, but the rest are in.

And for Arizona, the following players are out.

DL Jonathan Ledbetter

RB Keaontay Ingram

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

OL Carter O’Donnell

TE Elijah Higgins

The Cardinals had already ruled out cornerback Garrett Williams (knee) and defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter (finger), while four others were questionable in running back Keaontay Ingram (neck), offensive tackle Dennis Daley (ankle), linebacker Josh Woods (ankle), and guard Will Hernandez (back).

Of that group, Ingram is out, while the rest are in.