Twitter reactions from Cincinnati Bengals beating the Arizona Cardinals

A huge win for the Bengals to get back on track.

By Ethan DeWitt
Cincinnati Bengals v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals moved to 2-3 on the season as they defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 34-20.

The first half started and finished well for the Bengals. We saw Joe Burrow and Ja’Mar Chase finally get their first touchdown connection of the year, as well as Cam Taylor-Britt get his first NFL interception and pick-six. The in-between, however, was once again tough to watch. The offense struggled to get rolling, and the defense looked lackadaisical until the two final drives by the Cardinals.

Luckily, the Bengals hit the locker room with a 17-14 lead.

In the second half, the offense seemed to find its stride as Burrow was starting to show his calf was getting back to full strength. With the deep ball finally getting unleashed and even a few scrambles, things are starting to look up on that side of the ball.

Defensively, a couple of turnovers in the fourth quarter stifled the Cardinals offense, but there is definitely room for this unit to keep growing.

Despite that fact, this game will go down as the Ja’Marr Chase game. The superstar wideout was electric all day and gave this team the boost they needed to get the season back on track. He also set a Bengals franchise record with 15 catches, breaking Carl Pickens’ previous mark of 13 set in 1998 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cincinnati will now return home for a matchup with the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday.

But first, let's take a look at how Twitter reacted to the win in Arizona.

