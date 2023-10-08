Twitter reactions from Cincinnati Bengals beating the Arizona Cardinals

The Cincinnati Bengals moved to 2-3 on the season as they defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 34-20.

The first half started and finished well for the Bengals. We saw Joe Burrow and Ja’Mar Chase finally get their first touchdown connection of the year, as well as Cam Taylor-Britt get his first NFL interception and pick-six. The in-between, however, was once again tough to watch. The offense struggled to get rolling, and the defense looked lackadaisical until the two final drives by the Cardinals.

Luckily, the Bengals hit the locker room with a 17-14 lead.

In the second half, the offense seemed to find its stride as Burrow was starting to show his calf was getting back to full strength. With the deep ball finally getting unleashed and even a few scrambles, things are starting to look up on that side of the ball.

Defensively, a couple of turnovers in the fourth quarter stifled the Cardinals offense, but there is definitely room for this unit to keep growing.

Despite that fact, this game will go down as the Ja’Marr Chase game. The superstar wideout was electric all day and gave this team the boost they needed to get the season back on track. He also set a Bengals franchise record with 15 catches, breaking Carl Pickens’ previous mark of 13 set in 1998 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cincinnati will now return home for a matchup with the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday.

But first, let's take a look at how Twitter reacted to the win in Arizona.

Chase’s first score

First first half touchdown

Burrow escaping and extending



The ultimate catharsis play — John Sheeran (@John__Sheeran) October 8, 2023

Loving what I’m seeing from Jordan Battle so far — The Bengal Boys (@thebengalboys) October 8, 2023

Dropping a clear int and doing the incomplete move should be a fine — John Sheeran (@John__Sheeran) October 8, 2023

Perfect hit on the QB by Jordan Battle pic.twitter.com/eKLRpdkIdH — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) October 8, 2023

Target Trenton every other play please ahahhaha — The Bengal Boys (@thebengalboys) October 8, 2023

Best part of this first half for the Bengals is Burrow's mobility. — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) October 8, 2023

It feels good to see Joe Burrow move this good and that’s a minor miracle for Bengals fans. — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) October 8, 2023

Fella CTB just bailed out Zac Taylor. — Common Bengals W by Sean Ross Sapp (@CommonBengalsW) October 8, 2023

Joe Burrow's 63-yard TD to Ja'Marr Chase traveled 58.1 yards in the air, Burrow's longest completion by air distance of his career.



Chase reached a top speed of 21.54 mph, the 6th-fastest speed by a ball carrier this season & 2nd-fastest of his career.#CINvsAZ | #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/5sADM7Lm2q — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 8, 2023

Trenton Irwin is having a hell of a game, but his slip and fall on third down hangs Burrow out to dry with an interception.



Traditionally this #Bengals D has been great after sudden changes. But there hasn't been a lot of good from the group today. — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) October 8, 2023

Guys, Joe Burrow can run for first downs. #Bengals — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) October 8, 2023

14 catches

181 yards

3 TDs



And a whole lot for Ja'Marr Chase to smile about. #CINvsAZ pic.twitter.com/gzwgMSOuzv — NFL (@NFL) October 8, 2023

Burrow now that his calf is healing

pic.twitter.com/c49gRVebD4 — Mr. RedDey (@UDCincyFan) October 8, 2023

Joe Burrow on Ja'Marr Chase's record-setting day:

"He's one of the best in the league. We're going to continue to feed him. We're going to find ways to move him around so teams can't take him away."#Bengals | @WLWT — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) October 8, 2023

Also, tip of the cap to the Steelers today! The AFC North is still open! — Tony Pike (@tony_pike15) October 8, 2023

Zac Taylor on getting Kwamie Lassiter II his first NFL catch late in the game, in the same place his late father played 8 seasons: “Anytime you can give a player that kind of moment, you do it.”



Adds: “Kwamie represents everything that we want to be about.” @WLWT pic.twitter.com/XVrDdy5jXk — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) October 8, 2023

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views, and other fun stuff. Who Dey!