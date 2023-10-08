WATCH Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase finally hook up for long TD

It’s back. It’s finally back, and not a moment too soon.

Yes, I’m talking about the Joe Burrow - Ja’Marr Chase deep ball, which we saw make its long-awaited return vs. the Arizona Cardinals when Burrow hit Chase for a 63-yard score to put the Cincinnati Bengals up 24-14.

It was Chase’s second score of the day after he entered Week 5 with zero scores this season.

More of this, please and thank you.