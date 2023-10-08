 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Chase makes history vs. Cardinals

WATCH Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase finally hook up for long TD

Chase is back on the case.

By Jason Marcum
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

It’s back. It’s finally back, and not a moment too soon.

Yes, I’m talking about the Joe Burrow - Ja’Marr Chase deep ball, which we saw make its long-awaited return vs. the Arizona Cardinals when Burrow hit Chase for a 63-yard score to put the Cincinnati Bengals up 24-14.

It was Chase’s second score of the day after he entered Week 5 with zero scores this season.

More of this, please and thank you.

