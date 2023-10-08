Ja’Marr Chase makes history in Bengals vs. Cardinals

Ja’Marr Chase just broke a long-standing Cincinnati Bengals record during the team’s Week 5 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

Late in the fourth quarter, Chase caught a 14-yard pass on 2nd and 13 that was a franchise record-tying 13th catch for the game. The original record was set by Carl Pickens in 1998 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Later in the drive, Chase hauled in a three-yard touchdown to put him all alone at the top with a record 14 grabs for the game to go with three scores. He entered Week 5 having not reached the end zone once in the Bengals’ first four games while the offense was an abject disaster.

However, they’ve looked significantly better vs. the Cardinals. After having just three offensive touchdowns coming into the game, the Bengals managed to get three just from Chase today.

Hopefully, this is the start of another long Bengals run.

There it is. A historic day for Ja'Marr Chase.



14 catches (Bengals record)

181 yards

3 touchdowns (ties career-high)



Remarkable day. @WLWT pic.twitter.com/cPlJQSU162 — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) October 8, 2023

Tee Higgins the first to congratulate Ja’Marr Chase after his 3rd TD and franchise record 14th catch of the game.



Chase has 33 catches in the #Bengals last 3 games. pic.twitter.com/uTzxLc1FoN — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) October 8, 2023

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and some other fun stuff for Bengaldom. Check out our podcasts here on CJ, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and as always, on iTunes! And as always, Who Dey!