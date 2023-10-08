OBI Postgame Show: Bengals defeat Cardinals 34-20

It must be tough to be a Cincinnati Bengals fan and live on the West Coast, as our own Anthony Cosenza does.

Not only can he not go to games on a regular basis, but he also doesn’t get to wait till 1 pm to watch the game. His Sunday starts at 10 am. So, when the Bengals play in a place like Phoenix to play the Arizona Cardinals, he goes.

Such was the case on Sunday, as he got to take in the Bengals’ first road win of the young season.

In his absence, Kevin and I, the hosts of OBI’s “Three and Out,” stepped in to host the OBI post-game show. Luckily for us, this game was a delight to talk about. It’s so much easier and enjoyable to talk about the Bengals after a game when they win, and that’s especially the case when they win in convincing fashion.

Not only did quarterback Joe Burrow look like himself more so than at any other point this season, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had a record-setting game with 15 receptions for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

Enjoy the postgame show, and check out the rest of OBI by subscribing here.

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals stuff. Who Dey!