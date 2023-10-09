Bengals News (10/9): Swagger Back?

Every catch from Ja'Marr Chase's 3-TD game vs. Arizona Cardinals

Watch every catch from Ja'Marr Chase's 3-touchdown game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Swashbuckling Burrow Plays His Cards As Bengals Beat Arizona

Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow looked more like his swashbuckling self as he bobbed and weaved to that must-win he talked about last week with three touchdown passes to his record-setting buddy, Ja'Marr Chase.

Ja'Marr Chase shares incredible social media post after huge game

Posting the photo of 7/11 was a clever way of reiterating that he is “always open,” just like the convenience store.

Bengals fans celebrate must-win triumph, Joe Burrow’s return to form

"Trey Hendrickson might be the hottest pass rusher in the NFL right now."

Instant analysis after Bengals save season with win over Cardinals

With the offense back to something akin to normal, the spotlight falls on the defense and this brutal number of rushing yards coughed up: 140 yards on a 6.7 average.

Watch: Ja’Marr Chase breaks Bengals franchise record with 3rd TD

Ja'Marr Chase does it again, this time to make history.

Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Lead Cincinnati Bengals Past Arizona Cardinals

The Bengals hadn't scored touchdown in the first half touchdown in their first four games this season. That quickly changed on Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals get win against Arizona Cardinals in NFL Week 5

When the game and the season were on the brink, Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase showed why they're stars.

