Bengals open as favorites as Seahawks come to town

The Cincinnati Bengals are fresh off their second win of the season. They will be desperately looking to get to 3-3 before the bye. The Seattle Seahawks are going to be coming to Cincinnati to stand in their way.

The Bengals (+120) open as a three-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

This seems to be a fair line. The Seahawks have been a formidable team this season. They are on a three-game winning streak and will be fresh off a bye week. Their offense scored 98 points over that period of time, so that will be a tall task for Cincinnati’s defense which has been leaky at times.

Still, the Bengals are coming off their best offensive performance of the year, and we saw Joe Burrow as healthy as he has looked all season. He was able to escape the pocket a few times, and it made the difference on at least two of three touchdowns to Ja’Marr Chase.

The defense was also able to force three turnovers and get consistent pressure against Josh Dobbs in their game against the Arizona Cardinals. The Seahawks have quite a few skill position players who can go off at any time, especially DK Metcalf, who can take over any game with his size and speed.

It will certainly be a good game, as both of these teams are coming into the game trying to keep up with their very competitive divisions, but as long as Burrow looks like he did this Sunday, Cincinnati should be favored at home.