Joe Burrow sees win over Cardinals as potential turning point for Bengals

Earlier in the week, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow didn’t even let the reporter finish their question. As soon as they asked if it was a “must-win” game, Burrow replied, “Yes,” before the reporter even finished talking.

In a must-win game, the Bengals went and did just that. The offense looked explosive, Burrow looked mobile, and we finally got glimpses of the Bengals offense of old. Does that feel familiar to you?

If so, Burrow would agree.

Joe Burrow: “This kind of feels like last year in New Orleans.”



Referring to a potential turning point in the season, which that very much was last year. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) October 8, 2023

Last year, a Bengals team that struggled to get going went to New Orleans to take on the Saints. In the second half of that game, Burrow made plays with his legs, Ja’Marr Chase took over the game and the Bengals left a road trip to an NFC foe with a much-needed victory.

Sunday, we saw a lot of the same. Burrow finally looked mobile for the first time since straining his calf in July. Chase was... well, always open. Chase hauled in a franchise-record 15 receptions and scored three touchdowns on the day.

For a team that desperately needed a complete game from the offense, seeing an explosion like that can only build confidence and hopefully carry momentum into next week when they take on the Seattle Seahawks.

A turning point game on the road in October certainly got the Bengals back on track last season. Here’s to hoping Sunday was just that for the 2023 Bengals.

WHO DEY!