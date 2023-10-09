Cincy Jungle staff picks for Monday Night Football and open thread

Monday Night Football has an AFC vs. NFC matchup between two storied franchises, as the Green Bay Packers will be traveling to the Las Vegas Raiders.

These teams are looking very different than even people may remember from the last few seasons. Jordan Love is starting for the Packers after Aaron Rodgers went to the New York Jets. Jimmy Garoppolo took Derek Carr’s spot as the Raiders starting quarterback.

These teams also aren’t in the middle of having the best seasons in their history. Green Bay is 2-2, and Las Vegas is 1-3. The Raiders have only lost two games by a single score. The Packers are also going through the ups and downs of Love being a full-time starter.

Still, these games have the potential to be a fun watch without a stake in it. They can be wacky games, or an individual can pop off for a career-defining performance. This could be a turning point for this young Packers team, or the Raiders can keep their season from slipping away early on.

Here is how our writers think it will play out.

