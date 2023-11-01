Where Bengals sit in playoff standings and AFC North odds for Week 9

The Cincinnati Bengals, and specifically quarterback Joe Burrow, look to be back to 100 percent strength as they defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-17 in a game where the Bengals left 10 points on the field due to their own mistakes.

They made up some ground on most of the division as the Browns and Steelers both lost. The Ravens won their third game in a row, though, and still lead the division.

With the Bengals winning, the Browns and Steelers losing, and the Ravens winning, Cincinnati has a 39.5% chance to make the NFL Playoffs but only a 9% chance of winning the division for the third year in a row. However, analysts were saying the same thing this time last year.

AFC North playoff odds, per ESPN FPI

Ravens: 92.7% (72.3% to win division)

Browns: 48.3% (9.6%)

Bengals: 39.5% (9.0%)

Steelers: 37.9% (9.0%) — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 30, 2023

The Bengals, now with a record over .500 for the first time this season, are nipping at the heals of the Steelers and Browns for a wildcard spot. Obviously, the goal is to win the division, but if they keep their winning streak alive, they’ll climb up the ladder quickly.

Updated AFC playoff seeding race: pic.twitter.com/oltkWmkbvE — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) October 30, 2023

The Bengals have the Bills, Texans, at the Ravens, Steelers, and at Jaguars over the next five weeks. The rest of the division are as follows:

Ravens: Seahawks, Browns, Bengals, @ Chargers, BYE

Seahawks, Browns, Bengals, @ Chargers, BYE Steelers: Titans, Packers, @ Browns, @ Bengals, Cardinals

Titans, Packers, @ Browns, @ Bengals, Cardinals Browns: Cardinals, @ Ravens, Steelers, @ Broncos, @ Rams

If the Bengals continue to win over the next five weeks, and things bounce their way, they could find themselves at the top of the division looking down for the third consecutive year.