Charlie Jones won’t play vs. Bills

The Cincinnati Bengals won’t have Charlie Jones in Week 9 when they face the Buffalo Bills.

During his Wednesday presser, head coach Zac Taylor announced that Jones will not come off injured reserve this week. There’s a chance he returns next week when the Bengals face the Houston Texans.

“There’s a chance next week, but not this week,” said Taylor of Jones.

Jones, who injured his thumb during the team’s Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Rams and later had surgery, was the Bengals’ punt returner and even returned one for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. He’s also playing through a torn shoulder labrum that will likely require offseason surgery.

The fourth-round rookie out of Purdue has only caught one pass so far this season, but he could take the slot receiver role in 2024 if Tyler Boyd leaves via free agency.