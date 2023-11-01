Bengals vs. Bills Injury Report: Josh Allen, Trey Hendrickson get DNP; Joe Mixon limited

The Cincinnati Bengals are now preparing to face the Buffalo Bills, and one key player for the opposing side looks uncertain to play this week.

Star quarterback Josh Allen, who is nursing a right shoulder injury, did not practice Wednesday. He’s been playing through the injury since Week 7, but this is the first DNP he’s had, so this will be a key storyline to monitor this week.

Standout cornerback Rasul Douglas got the rare tag of ‘just got here’ for his Wednesday designation after not practicing. The Bills just made a trade with the Green Bay Packers for Douglas on Tuesday, so it may be too soon for him to suit up Sunday. If he does play, it would be a big boost to a Bills cornerback group that has struggled with Tre’Davious White out for the season.

Backups Baylon Spector (hamstring) and Kaiir Elam (illness) also sat out, while Quintin Morris (ankle) was limited.

As for the Bengals, the big storyline to watch is Trey Hendrickson and his foot/ankle injury. The standout defensive end is expected to play this week, but he got a DNP Wednesday.

Joe Mixon went limited with a chest injury.

Akeem Davis-Gaither finally made his return to practice, going limited.

Tycen Anderson (knee) and Josh Tupou (shoulder) were DNPs.

Orlando Brown Jr. continues to work through a groin injury and was limited.

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Cincinnati Bengals news and views.