5 keys to beating the Texans

Stop me if you’ve heard this one, but after a slow start to the season, the Cincinnati Bengals appear to be making a run. Suddenly, they find themselves back in the playoff picture and as one of the hottest teams in the league.

So, what do they have to do to keep this streak going all through the quad and into the gymnasium?

Don’t Look Ahead

In the immortal words of Admiral Ackbar, “It’s a trap!”

The Bengals have a very are coming off a big win over the Buffalo Bills and have to travel to Baltimore for a Thursday night game against the Ravens next week. That game is huge because it will make or break their chances of winning the AFC North, but they can’t overlook the Houston Texans. They are a scrappy team who could absolutely spoil the Bengals’ winning streak. The Bengals must remain focused on the task at hand and keep this like Fred Durst... “Rollin rollin rollin rollin!”

Don’t Give them Hope

The Texans are a well-coached team. They are going to be ready to roll into Paycor with an abundance of confidence. It must be squelched.

The Bengals need to come out of the gates strong and play with a lead. That means they can’t have miscues that take points off the board or turn the ball over.

The Texans need to be reminded which team is the big dog in every series.

Perturb the Passer

C.J. Stoud is coming off a rookie record-setting performance. The Bengals need to confuse him with coverages he’s never seen and pressure him from all angles. He’s an excellent player, but he needs to be reminded that he is a rookie and made uncomfortable all day long. This will lead to mistakes and...

Turnovers

This defense has done an incredible job of creating turnovers, and that needs to continue this week. They need to create more chances for Burrow and the boys to put up points and crush the Texans’ collective will.

Red Zone

The Bengals have been much more effective in the red zone than their opponents, and that is a big part of why they are on a winning streak. They need to force field goals and match them with touchdowns.