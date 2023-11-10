Bengals vs. Texans odds, expert predictions, and staff picks for NFL Week 10

The Cincinnati Bengals will be hosting the Houston Texans this Sunday. This is another pretty big AFC playoff race game with the Texans just outside looking in.

The Bengals are fresh off two statement wins against the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills to get to 5-3 and into a Wild Card spot. Now, they will be looking to keep pace with the rest of the AFC North, who also have playoff spots.

Do the odds makers and experts think that Cincinnati can continue their winning ways against Houston?

The Bengals are currently 6.5-point favorites at home against the Texans, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 46.5 points, which is on the higher end of Week 10 games.

Oddsmakers are clearly expecting some offense on Sunday, and there is good reason for that. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is coming off one of the best performances by a rookie quarterback in NFL history, with 470 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions. Cincinnati’s offense has also hit its stride as of late.

The Bengals are 3-1 at home

The Texans are 1-3 on the road

Cincinnati is 4-3-1 against the spread

Houston is 4-4 against the spread

Both teams have hit the over three times out of eight games

The average score of games involving the Bengals is 39.6

The average score of the games involving the Texans is 44

Cincinnati is 4-2 as the favorite

Houston is 3-2 as the underdog

Expert Picks

CBS Sports’ eight experts are all going with the Bengals

All nine of ESPN’s experts are sticking with Cincinnati

NFL Pick Watch, which takes into account picks from across the web, has the Bengals receiving 96 percent of the picks

It seems like Cincinnati has the respect of the experts. Now that the Bengals have put together two straight outings where they looked like themselves in front of two fellow championship contenders, there is little doubt of who should be favored when they aren’t playing a team of that top-tier caliber.

That is to say, of course, there is a chance any given Sunday, but the Bengals are back at their spot of being an easy pick unless you need to go against the grain.

Here are our staff’s picks for this Sunday.