Bengals News (11/10): Will Myles Murphy be a starter vs. Texans?

If Bengals Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow has been the man the last month leading the NFL in passer rating and completion percentage, then what about his main man Ja'Marr Chase averaging a league-leading nine catches per game the last five weeks?

Joe Burrow vs. C.J. Stroud Puts Ohio In A Lofty State Of Mind

Not when the Bengals' Joe Burrow, the NFL's hottest quarterback and all-time completion percentage leader, opposes the Texans' C.J. Stroud, coming off the greatest game a rookie quarterback ever had in one of the greatest seasons from an NFL rookie.

Five Things To Watch: Bengals vs. Texans

Burrow leads the league in completion percentage (75.8) and passer rating (111.2) since Week 5. He has hit 70% of his passes in three of the past four games.

Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase limited, but mentally preparing to play

"In my head, I'm playing, you know what I'm saying?" Chase said after Thursday's practice. "So until further notice and anything else, then we'll see."

‘Everything is trending the right way’ for Burrow, Bengals

“You’ve got to get your sleep to recover,” Burrow said. “If you want to be your best, you’ve got to sleep and let your body recover to maximize everything you can get out of your athleticism. Depending on the time of day, I’ve got a routine. Every day I go to bed at a certain time.”

Cincinnati Bengals Film Breakdown: Myles Murphy Flashing Potential, Despite Limited Snaps

This pick surprised some people who assumed that the Bengals would go after a position of greater need like tight end. Instead, they went with the guy they had the highest on their board. They took a long-term view/investment when picking Murphy. And with Sam Hubbard uncertain to play this week, Murphy could be thrust into a starting role.

T.J. Houshmandzadeh Says Cincinnati Bengals Are Best Team in AFC North

"I say the Bengals," Houshmandzadeh said on FS1. "I'm not going to discredit what Lamar Jackson and Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens have done and are doing, but I know me and we would all agree.

Bengals WR Tee Higgins expected to miss Week 10 with hamstring injury, per report; Ja'Marr Chase plans to play

The Cincinnati Bengals are rolling, having won four straight games entering Sunday's home games against the Houston Texans. But the Bengals' roll may be slowed with one of their star receivers likely sidelined for Week 10 and possibly longer.

NFL QB Index, Week 10: C.J. Stroud leapfrogs Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence

I wrote last week that the Bengals were so back, and I'm saying it again. Burrow has access to every last one of his special abilities, and now that he's his old, awesome self, the Bengals' offense has been unlocked.

Week 10 NFL picks: 49ers get right in Jacksonville, while Bengals and Ravens stay red hot at home

Why Tom is taking the Bengals: C.J. Stroud couldn't be hotter. Of course, you could say the same thing about the Bengals, whose average marks in points scored (26.5) and allowed (17) over their four-game win streak indicates just how tough this assignment will be for Houston.

Super Bowl LVIII midseason predictions: Eight NFL teams picked to lift Lombardi Trophy in Las Vegas

At the halfway point of the 2023 NFL regular season, our analysts predict which teams will compete for -- and capture -- the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.

