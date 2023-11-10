Drew Sample is the best tight end in the NFL in pass blocking, according to PFF

Drew Sample haters are getting quieter by the day.

Not only did the fourth-year veteran have an exhilarating touchdown against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, but he has earned Pro Football Focus’ top grade (82.3) in pass blocking for tight ends. He’s allowed just one pressure the entire season.

Through 9 weeks, Drew Sample is PFF's #1 Pass Blocking Tight End (82.3). Sample has allowed just 1 pressure so far this season. pic.twitter.com/im31QDreoE — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) November 10, 2023

Sample, of course, was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft specifically because of his pass blocking ability. And so it’s nice to see him reaching his potential there.

Volson pulls on the play action and is supposed to help Sample, but Drew is dominating the defensive end. pic.twitter.com/koJlEk7Vc0 — mike (@bengals_sans) November 7, 2023

But with Joe Burrow playing out of his mind right now, we also got to see Sample show his wheels in primetime.

Drew Sample appreciation tweet pic.twitter.com/eY9jbBBFCD — Just Another Bengals Fan (@JustaBengalsFan) November 6, 2023

Now with Ja’Marr Chase nursing a back injury and Tee Higgins likely out with a hamstring injury, it’ll be upon receivers Tyler Boyd and Trenton Irwin and the tight ends, including Sample, to help keep the passing game thriving.

Can Burrow outduel one of the hottest rookie quarterbacks we’ve seen in a while, the Houston Texans’ CJ Stroud?

We discuss that and more in our most recent video:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below: