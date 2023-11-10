Bengals vs. Texans Injury Report: Sam Hubbard and Tee Higgins out; Ja’Marr Chase questionable

The Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans have announced their final injury reports, and it’s a long one for both sides.

For the Bengals, they’ll be without Tee Higgins (hamstring) and Sam Hubbard (ankle). They did not practice this week, and Higgins is now considered week-to-week.

Following Friday’s practice, head coach Zac Taylor gave the old “We’ll see” when asked about Ja’Marr Chase (back, questionable) and Charlie Jones (thumb, questionable). Chase was able to practice in consecutive days after missing Wednesday’s session, and he expects to play Sunday. Jones has yet to be activated to the 53-man roster but did log three full practices this week.

Josh Tupou (shoulder) is doubtful to play, while Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) is good to go.

For the Texans, they have ruled out running back Dameon Pierce, fullback Andrew Beck, kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn, safety Jimmie Ward, linebacker Henry To’oTo’o, and wide receiver Nico Collins, so that’s six starters for sure out. Backup linebacker Jake Hansen and backup tight end Brevin Jordan are also out.

In addition, cornerback Steven Nelson and wide receiver Robert Woods are both questionable to play, as is backup defensive end Jerry Hughes.

Safe to say the Sunday inactives list will be a big one.