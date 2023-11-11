3 Bengals-Texans prop bets for NFL Week 10 at DraftKings Sportsbook

The Cincinnati Bengals have surged over the last month.

They beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-17 on the road and then welcomed the Buffalo Bills for a primetime home battle and beat them 23-18 as well. On both sides of the ball, the Bengals are hitting their stride.

The Bengals are now 5-3, rebounding well after a 1-3 start to the season. Looking to continue that momentum, the Bengals will get the CJ Stroud-led Texans at home in Week 10. Houston is 4-4 and coming off a 39-37 shootout win over Tampa Bay last week.

Let’s dive into a few Bengals-centric props to consider.

CJ Stroud Over 0.5 interceptions thrown (+114)

CJ Stroud has played incredible football as of late, but he is still a rookie.

Taken No. 2 overall out of Ohio State, Stroud has looked like the real deal. He threw for 470 yards and five touchdowns against the Buccaneers in Week 9. He has 14 touchdowns and one interception on the season, but against a ball-hawking defense with elite pass-rushing ability, Stroud will be under pressure consistently.

The Bengals rank 1st in the NFL, along with the Jaguars and 49ers, forcing 1.4 interceptions per game. They will consistently force Stroud into difficult throws, and one is likely to find the arms of a Bengals defender.

Joe Mixon Under 68.5 rushing yards (-115)

This is a lofty total for Mixon, who ran for 37 yards on the Buffalo Bills porous defense in Week 9. Mixon has gone under this total in six of eight games this season. He is averaging 3.9 yards per attempt and has topped 14 attempts in just three of the team’s eight games.

Mixon is also giving way to Trayveon Williams more as the backup has increased or equaled his snap share from the previous game in each of the last five weeks. Houston ranks 3rd in opponents’ yards per rush attempt at 3.5. The Texans should be able to limit Mixon on Sunday.

Joe Burrow Over 277.5 passing yards (-115)

Joe Burrow is that dude. He’s among the best in the league at navigating a defense, and he is starting to shine brightest. Burrow threw for 348 yards in Week 9 and 283 yards in Week 8. He has gone north of this passing yards prop in three of the Bengals' last four games.

Couple that with a Houston secondary that ranks second-to-last in opponents' completion percentage at 70.55%, and Burrow could have a massive day Sunday even if his receivers aren’t at 100%.

Even with Tee Higgins out, it appears Ja’Marr Chase will play, so this offense should continue to shine under Burrow’s watch.