Joe Burrow would like to win MVP, but it isn’t on top of his goals

What a time to be a Cincinnati Bengals fan.

From a Super Bowl appearance and back-to-back AFC Championships to NFL stars wearing the tiger-striped helmets... The energy around the franchise seems to be at all all-time high (at least for me throughout my 24-year life).

Having a guy like Joe Burrow has been monumental and has created what feels like an entirely different world in Paycor Stadium.

The Bengals are at their best when Burrow is at his best... I guess you could say he is the most valuable player for the franchise.

Burrow has expressed that he would like to win an NFL MVP award but says it isn’t at the top of his list right now.

“Everything has to go right for you to win that award. You usually have to have the best record. A lot of things play into it. I’d like to win one eventually. But it’s not No. 1 on my list for sure,” Burrow said on Wednesday, according to Kelsey Conway.

The time will come when Burrow wins MVP, but the Bengals quarterback has made it clear all he cares about is winning games for the Cincinnati Bengals.