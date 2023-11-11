Bengals elevate Stanley Morgan and Shedrick Jackson, rule Charlie Jones out vs. Texans

The Cincinnati Bengals have elevated wide receivers Shedrick Jackson and Stanley Morgan from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game vs. the Houston Texans.

In addition, the Bengals have downgraded Charlie Jones (thumb) to out for Sunday. Jones returned to practice this week and was listed as questionable, but it appears the Bengals want to play it safe and wait at least another game.

The Bengals are also down Tee Higgins (hamstring), while Ja’Marr Chase (back) is questionable to play.

Ja'Marr Chase is listed as questionable against the Texans because of his back. I'm told he will work out on Sunday morning and the team will make a decision if he can go, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) November 11, 2023

Jackson and Morgan are both classified as standard elevations. As practice squad players being elevated to the active roster, they automatically revert to the practice squad on Monday.

Morgan played last week while taking Tycen Anderson’s spot on special teams after Anderson was lost for the season due to an ACL tear.

Jackson, the nephew of Bo Jackson, could be set to make his NFL debut. He’s a rookie UDFA signing out of Auburn.