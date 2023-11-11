Josh Allen fined for taunting Nick Scott

In the Cincinnati Bengals’ big win against the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday, it was a fairly clean game. Two teams that clearly respect each other kept things between the whistles, mostly, with no egregious hits or extracurriculars.

Except for Josh Allen.

In the first quarter of Sunday’s game, Allen ran in for a three-yard touchdown, where he got Nick Scott to jump on a pump fake, and Allen pointed at Scott to taunt him as he ran into the end zone. Luckily, things remained sportsmanlike beyond that.

Allen has a bit of a reputation as a smack talker, and the point wasn’t anything too severe, but the NFL took notice and issued a $10,972 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The NFL fined Bills QB Josh Allen $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct on this taunt as he scored the touchdown pic.twitter.com/ElnfOa08YK — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) November 11, 2023

The NFL issued the fine, and by NFL quarterback salary standards, it isn’t all that much money. In the end, it may make Allen think twice before taunting an opponent again.

All in all, it was relatively harmless, but the league thought it warranted docking Allen’s pay just a bit.

Oh, and it just so happened that Scott went on to recover a fumble that stopped what looked like a Bills scoring drive in what ended up being just a six-point win for the Bengals.