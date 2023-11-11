Cordell Volson fined for hit on Micah Hyde

The Cincinnati Bengals took the Buffalo Bills down a peg when they ended Josh Allen’s 5-0 undefeated record on Sunday Night Football this past week. It got particularly chippy on a few occasions around and after the whistle.

Bengals offensive guard Cordell Volson was hit with a fine for one of those times.

Here’s the play in question where Volson hits Bills safety Micah Hyde late.

#Bengals OL Cordell Volson was fined $5,746 for unnecessary roughness. Volson hit and injured #Bills safety Micah Hyde after a play on SNF, but was not penalized.pic.twitter.com/1EUw8o2gpf — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) November 11, 2023

This has to be a particularly frustrating call for Volson. The play wasn’t flagged. The play was chippy all the way around as Hyde joined the pile, tackling Joe Mixon after the whistle himself. The Bills did have a number of players do the same thing or slam players to the ground out of bounds.

Sometimes, as a team dealing with that, you have to sort of answer the call without going over the edge. Volson did so by trying to insinuate to Hyde he should stay off finished piles.

Unfortunately, Hyde did get injured on the play. That was clearly not the intent, as it is what would be a routine play if the whistle was still going.

Worth noting the only other player fined was quarterback Allen for his unsportsmanlike conduct for just over $10,000.