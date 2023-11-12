Bengals vs. Texans: How to watch and pregame thread

The Cincinnati Bengals will be hosting a young, up-and-coming Houston Texans squad this Sunday. We will see what will probably be the first of many installments of Joe Burrow and CJ Stroud dueling it out.

Burrow looks like he will be without wide receiver Tee Higgins, and Ja’Marr Chase will likely be playing through pain if he gives it a go. We will likely see plenty of rookie wide receiver Charlie Jones and Andrei Iosivas, no matter what Sunday, trying to fill the role by committee.

The Texans have been looking very good so far this season. They have had their up and downs, but they have been able to defeat teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers this season. Stroud is coming off a red-hot performance where he threw for 470 yards and five touchdowns without throwing an interception.

In fact, Stroud will be the third quarterback this Cincinnati defense will face that has had a low (if any) amount of interceptions. The last two ended up being good for the Bengals. Joshua Dobbs threw two interceptions and lost a fumble when he was still an Arizona Cardinal, and Brock Purdy tossed two interceptions and lost a fumble when Cincinnati came out of the bye to defeat the San Francisco 49ers.

Will they be able to ruin another quarterback’s streak of success without turnovers?

Here is how to watch Bengals - Texans.