Bengals News (11/12): Panthers tried to get Tee Higgins at trade deadline

Bengals Roster Moves: Wide Receivers Elevated for Week 10

Jackson and Morgan are both classified as standard elevations. As practice squad players being elevated to the active roster for the game, they automatically will revert to the practice squad on Monday.

Bengals Game Preview with Legend Bob Trumpy

Dan Hoard sits down with Bengals Legend Bob Trumpy to discuss Trumpy's time with Paul Brown and preview the Texans-Bengals in Week 10 of the 2023 season.

Bengals Come Together To Inspire Community

Coming from different backgrounds and cultures to form any kind of team is like trying to dissolve sugar in ice-cold water. Watching four Bengals who play very different positions and come from distinctly different backgrounds, it is easy to see why they are considered role models as they give back to their community.

Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals odds, picks and predictions

last Sunday, failing to cover as 2.5-point home favorites. QB C.J. Stroud had a monster day going 30 of 42 for 470 yards and 5 TDs. WR Noah Brown (6 receptions, 153 yards, 1 TD), TE Dalton Schultz (10, 130, 1) and WR Tank Dell (6, 114, 2) all eclipsed 100 yards receiving in the victory.

Prisco's Week 10 NFL picks: Cowboys cover huge spread, Bengals cool off C.J. Stroud, 49ers continue free fall

I went 7-7 against the spread last week in Week 9, with an 8-6 mark straight up. It looked like it might be a good week, but I lost a few tough games, like the Titans failing to cover, the Saints missing a field goal late and the Falcons blowing a late lead to the Vikings.

Bengals' Tee Higgins out vs. Texans; Ja'Marr Chase questionable

Taylor did not get into Higgins' long-term availability as he deals with the hamstring injury, especially with the Bengals scheduled to play the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday in a crucial AFC North contest.

Report: Cincinnati Bengals Turned Down Carolina Panthers Offer for Tee Higgins at Trade Deadline

"They went after the Bengals’ Higgins and elite receiver Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders before the trade deadline," Newton wrote. "Neither team was willing to deal."

Josh Allen, Cordell Volson fined by NFL after Bills vs. Bengals

Per the NFL’s accountability page, Bengals guard Cordell Volson got a $5,746 fine letter from the league for an unnecessary roughness infraction in the fourth quarter.

Bills Offense Had Players-Only Meeting After Loss to Bengals, Led by Latavius Murray

"Something I initiated, just wanted to bring the guys together and talk about some things and see how we as an offense can make a difference," Murray said via Pro Football Talks' Michael David Smith. "So we talked about a few things so hopefully it was received and hopefully it's a step in the right direction."

Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Breaks Down Film of 24-18 Win Over Buffalo

His high level of play prompted a film session with the Inside The NFL crew to break down his performance against Buffalo in a 24-18 win (31-of-44 passing for 348 passing yards and two touchdowns).

Around the league

Giants GM Joe Schoen has attended college games featuring top QBs this fall

If the season plays out as it has up to this point, these appear to be their options: Use a high pick to potentially select one of the draft's top QBs or use a high pick to support current franchise quarterback Daniel Jones, who will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL on Nov. 5.

Carson Wentz signed with Rams after Jets declined to make offer

Before free-agent QB Carson Wentz signed with the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 7, sources say his camp checked in with the Jets after New York's 27-6 loss to the Chargers on Nov. 6, an ugly showing by the offense.

Former first-round pick D.J. Hayden killed in car crash at age 33

Hayden was among six people killed when a car sped through a red light at the cross section of Fannin Street and Pierce Street in downtown Houston at approximately 2 a.m. CST, according to the Houston Police Department. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene. Two of the additional four others that were transported to the hospital have since been pronounced deceased.

Kyler Murray's return to game-action brings potential franchise-altering decisions for Cardinals

Murray told reporters this week, "I've felt good for quite sometime," but the team wanted to make sure he was physically and mentally ready to play before activating him. While head coach Jonathan Gannon advised Murray that he might not look like his pre-injury form for a while, Murray told reporters this past week that won't be in his head when the ball is kicked against the Falcons on Sunday.

Saints WR Michael Thomas arrested for simple battery, criminal mischief

"The victim stated that Thomas began yelling at him about parking in front of his house and verbally threatened to harm him," McCormick announced in a press release. "The victim began recording the incident, which upset Thomas, who then picked up a brick and threw it at the windshield of the truck, causing little if any damage. Thomas then walked up to the victim, knocked the phone from his hands, shoved him and told him he did not want to be recorded."