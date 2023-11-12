 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Twitter reactions from Bengals’ loss to Texans

A wild game to stop the Bengals winning streak.

By Ethan DeWitt
/ new
Houston Texans v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals had a fight on their hands today as CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans looked to get a signature win to add to their resume.

Well, they did just that as the Texans came into the Queen City and picked up the win, 30-27.

The first half started off about as well as you could have asked for the Bengals, with Joe Burrow throwing a dime to Trenton Irwin to start off the scoring. After that drive, however, the rest of the half was one to forget. The defense struggled to stop Texans in either the run or the pass, despite forcing a few mistakes by the rookie quarterback. With the shaky performance, the Bengals headed into the locker room down 10-7.

Coming out of the half, the offense still struggled to find a rhythm until late in the third quarter. A wild pass from Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase cut the lead to three points. However, this Texans offense was clicking on all cylinders today, as the Bengals defense took a few steps backward this afternoon.

After some late-game heroics from Cam Taylor-Britt and DJ Turner, unfortunately, it wasn’t enough, as two second-half interceptions by Burrow and that dropped touchdown by Tyler Boyd ultimately sealed this game's fate.

Now the Bengals will turn their attention to Thursday night, as they travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens in a big-time AFC North game.

Now let’s take a quick look at some highlights from Twitter during today’s loss:

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Houston Texans 2023: Everything to know for Week 10

View all 27 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...