Twitter reactions from Bengals’ loss to Texans

The Cincinnati Bengals had a fight on their hands today as CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans looked to get a signature win to add to their resume.

Well, they did just that as the Texans came into the Queen City and picked up the win, 30-27.

The first half started off about as well as you could have asked for the Bengals, with Joe Burrow throwing a dime to Trenton Irwin to start off the scoring. After that drive, however, the rest of the half was one to forget. The defense struggled to stop Texans in either the run or the pass, despite forcing a few mistakes by the rookie quarterback. With the shaky performance, the Bengals headed into the locker room down 10-7.

Coming out of the half, the offense still struggled to find a rhythm until late in the third quarter. A wild pass from Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase cut the lead to three points. However, this Texans offense was clicking on all cylinders today, as the Bengals defense took a few steps backward this afternoon.

After some late-game heroics from Cam Taylor-Britt and DJ Turner, unfortunately, it wasn’t enough, as two second-half interceptions by Burrow and that dropped touchdown by Tyler Boyd ultimately sealed this game's fate.

Now the Bengals will turn their attention to Thursday night, as they travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens in a big-time AFC North game.

Now let’s take a quick look at some highlights from Twitter during today’s loss:

Joe Burrow rocking his dad’s Montreal Alouettes jersey today #Bengals pic.twitter.com/cZHxT67ip7 — WINCINNATI (@WINCINNATI_) November 12, 2023

The Joe Burrow-Tanner Hudson connection is STRONG — Daniel Hager (@DanielHagerKSR) November 12, 2023

Joe Burrow with a DIME to Trenton Irwin for the Bengals TD! #WHODEY pic.twitter.com/fNxs0yUPsY — Cincinnati (@CincyProblems) November 12, 2023

CJ Stroud thought Columbus was a small town? — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) November 12, 2023

DJ Reader scooping a texans fumble is poetry — John Sheeran (@John__Sheeran) November 12, 2023

Some really ugly defense out there today — Nati Sports (@Nati_Sports) November 12, 2023

Bengals defensive end Cam Sample exits game with apparent injury | Click on the image to read the full story https://t.co/5syFnSu1vW — WLWT (@WLWT) November 12, 2023

Brad Robbins picked a good day to have his best day I suppose — Nati Sports (@Nati_Sports) November 12, 2023

Houston running the opposite of a chopped and screwed offense. Lots of tempo from the Texans early today. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 12, 2023

He definitely pushed it forward at the very least, question is if it started coming loose right before — John Sheeran (@John__Sheeran) November 12, 2023

When this defense plays against a good LT, they can't get a pass rush from anyone. — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) November 12, 2023

Second half on deck. pic.twitter.com/G1jTwgDzkr — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 12, 2023

GIGANTIC call to overturn the TD ‍ — Anthony Cosenza (@CJAnthonyCUI) November 12, 2023

Holy shit i forgot chase was in — John Sheeran (@John__Sheeran) November 12, 2023

Here are the dots on that TD from Burrow to Chase: pic.twitter.com/EvCR4IvEO8 — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 12, 2023

Anyone have Noah Brown having back-to-back games with 150+ receiving yards on their bingo card? — Joe Beldner (@JoeBeldner) November 12, 2023

Drew Sample doesn't run that route very often. The deep ball on the seam tips off of his hands and wipes away a shot to make it a one-score game.



One week after the tight end game, that's a big missed opportunity. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) November 12, 2023

66,526 on hand for this dismal disappointment at Paycor. — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) November 12, 2023

They just did the Who Dey chant thing on the big screen.



It's more like "Who Dey think gonna beat that traffic" as fans are streaming out. — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) November 12, 2023

What an absolutely bonkers game at Paycor right now — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) November 12, 2023

Burrow puts it right on Tyler Boyd for the go-ahead TD and he ... drops it.



Two stone-cold drops on the day for one of the most sure-handed WRs in franchise history.



The inexplicable continues.



Texans 27, Bengals 27 — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 12, 2023

Texans came out and wanted it more. Took the Bengals most of the game to really answer the call and you're going to lose with that.



Bengals are going to need that hunger to reach the postseason. — Patrick Judis (@PatrickJudis) November 12, 2023

Zac Taylor on the Tyler Boyd's late drop: "He is going to put a lot on himself because it is the end of the game, but there are so many other (mistakes) over the course of that game." — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) November 12, 2023