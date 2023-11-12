Cam Taylor-Britt battling through finger injury vs. Texans

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt suffered what appears to be a hand or finger injury against the Houston Texans on Sunday in the second quarter.

After looking at his hand on the sideline, the second-year defensive back jogged to the locker room. He did eventually return to the game, so for now, it appears he will play through the injury.

Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt is headed to the locker room after trainers were looking at his right hand. He had the hand dangling to the side as he ran into the tunnel. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 12, 2023

CTB is one of the Bengals starting outside corners, opposite of Chidobe Awuzie or DJ Turner, and has been a starter since he was forced into the role as a rookie when Awuzie was lost for the season with a knee injury.

Many expected CTB to have a breakout year, and he has been great so far, intercepting three passes so far on the season. He was considered questionable to return by the Bengals training staff, but he did return to the field for the defense’s next possession.

Even though he is back on the field, his finger or hand, whichever it is, is worth keeping an eye on, especially if it affects his ability to tackle.