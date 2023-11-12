Trey Hendrickson goes down with an injury at end of loss to Texans

The Cincinnati Bengals could potentially be getting more bad news after their loss to the Houston Texans.

After Texans wide receiver Noah Brown caught a pass and ran to get Houston in position on their final drive, he fell, got up, and rolled into Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson’s leg.

Hendrickson instantly went down, holding his leg. He was able to walk off the field with the assistance of trainers.

The severity of the injury isn’t known yet. Head Coach Zac Taylor didn’t have any specifics following the game during his press conference.

There is, however, this analysis from Pro Football Doc, who thinks it could be an MCL sprain and that Hendrickson is unlikely to play this week while being uncertain for Week 12 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hendrickson has had 8.5 sacks on the season and really is the motor behind most of the pass rush this team creates on a week-to-week basis. Defensive end Cam Sample also left the game with an injury at one point Sunday, and Sam Hubbard was already out.

The Bengals have a quick turnaround to a Thursday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens. This team would love to have every defensive lineman they can cycle in and out to keep up with quarterback Lamar Jackson, who ran all over them earlier this season.

Now, we just have to wait and see how bad all the injuries are headed into the game as the week goes on,

We will update the situation as more details become available.