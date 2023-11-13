Cincy Jungle staff picks for Monday Night Football and open thread

Monday Night Football has the Buffalo Bills hosting the Denver Broncos. It looks like it could be a mismatch, but there are plenty of reasons to think this could be a close one.

The Broncos are fresh off upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs 24-9 before their bye week. They are on a two-game winning streak, and the defense has been playing pretty well.

Still, this is the same team that didn’t even look competitive until they beat the Green Bay Packers to get to 2-5. The offense has struggled to be consistent, with Russel Wilson leading the way despite Sean Payton becoming the head coach. If the defense can’t slow down Josh Allen, then things aren’t going to go well.

The Bills will be licking their wounds after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football. This is a team that has also struggled to get up to play bad teams, but now that they are sitting outside the playoffs, that could quickly change with a sense of urgency in Buffalo.

The offense has failed to really live up to the expectations they have built up. They haven’t scored more than 25 points in the last five weeks after scoring at least 37 points the three weeks prior to that. As the defense has been getting more and more banged up, the offense is going to have to get used to the idea that they are going to need to carry the team across the finish line in more of these games down the stretch.

Here is how our staff is picking the game.

