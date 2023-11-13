Bengals News (11/13): Joe Burrow supports Tyler Boyd’s after dropped touchdown

Joe Burrow has Tyler Boyd's back after dropped touchdown pass

The Cincinnati Bengals had a tough loss to the Houston Texans, but don't put all of the blame on Tyler Boyd.

Texans Last-Play FG Sinks Bengals

Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud won the first edition of the Ohio State air show Sunday at Paycor Stadium when his long-ball game bested Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals, 30-27, on a last-play field goal.

Everything Joe Burrow Had to Say After Week 10

"We have to step it up. We have to be better. Today wasn't good enough; it's as simple as that."

Everything Zac Taylor Had to Say After Week 10

"A lot of those explosives were extended plays where he (Stroud) got outside the pocket and found open guys. So, again, credit (goes) to them. They made the plays and their guys did a great job."

Texans' last-second win vs. Bengals nets $5.5M parlay payout

One of the largest payouts on a parlay bet ever reported by a U.S. sportsbook -- $5.5 million -- came down to the final seconds and a game-winning drive authored by Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud.

Ja'Marr Chase Frustrated by Bengals Inconsistency Against Texans: 'Other People Gotta Make Plays Too'

Cincinnati produced too many mistakes on Sunday afternoon.

Instant analysis after Bengals flop in loss to Texans

Instant analysis after Texans vs. Bengals in Week 10.

'This S--t Is Gonna Get Ugly' - Bengals Defense Reacts to Historically Bad Performance

“If we play like we did today, we’ll get our a– beat in Baltimore,” Mike Hilton said. “That’s straight up. We’ve got to bow up or shut up.

Christian McCaffrey’s TD streak ends, but so does 49ers’ skid

Christian McCaffrey’s streak of scoring a touchdown ended Sunday at 17 consecutive games, but the 49ers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 34-3 win over the Jaguars.

Saints QB Derek Carr suffers concussion, right shoulder injury in loss to Vikings

New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr suffered a right shoulder injury and a concussion as a result of his early exit from Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

2023 NFL season, Week 10: Notable injuries, news from Sunday’s games

Here are the injuries and news we’re monitoring around the league on this Week 10 Sunday.

Bill Belichick on benching QB Mac Jones vs. Colts: ‘Thought it was time for a change’

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick declined to indicate who would start for New England in Week 12 after he benched Mac Jones for the final drive of Sunday’s loss to Colts.

Source - Steelers LB Kwon Alexander suffers torn Achilles

Steelers inside linebacker Kwon Alexander suffered a season-ending torn Achilles on Sunday, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke (hamstring) exits early in loss

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke was ruled out with a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game and replaced by Desmond Ridder.