Ja’Marr Chase after loss to Texans: “Other people gotta make plays too”

The Cincinnati Bengals loss 30-27 loss to the Houston Texans dropped their record to 5-4 for the third consecutive season. Of course, the Bengals went to the AFC Championship game over the last two seasons, winning one of the games to advance to the Super Bowl.

Star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who came into the game less than 100% due to a back injury suffered the Sunday before, still led the Bengals in receiving yards against the Texans with 124.

Chase was asked in the postgame locker room about drawing a comparison from the success of the last two seasons, considering they’re 5-4 once again, but instead, he aired some frustration with the inconsistency of the offense.

“It’s just winning, losing right now, and like I keep saying, gotta get more consistent,” Chase said. “Offense making plays, like we did in the last three games. Even though Tee (Higgins) was down, I was a little limited, just you know, offense gotta step up sometimes, and other people gotta make plays too.”

The Bengals offense has been inconsistent so far this season. While Joe Burrow has looked like his vintage All-Pro self lately, his struggles early in the season dug the team a hole that made this loss much more devastating than it should have been.

As Joe has struggled, the offense has struggled. The Bengals running game is among the worst in the NFL, and the passing game is only in the middle of the pack. Even when they are playing well, self-inflicted wounds have limited them.

The Bengals offense left points on the field against the 49ers and the Bills, and doing so against the Texans finally caught up with them in the end.

Now, they face the Ravens on the road on Thursday night in a game they badly need but will be undermanned in. The Bengals are 1-4 in the AFC, and dropping to 1-5 (and 0-3 in the AFC North) could prove to be too much of a hole to climb out of.

Hopefully, the Bengals fix their inconsistency problem and fix it quickly.