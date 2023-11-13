Ravens could be without both Marlon Humphrey and Ronnie Stanley against Bengals

Ahead of a big AFC North matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, the Cincinnati Bengals could be without some key players, namely Tee Higgins, Sam Hubbard, and Trey Hendrickson.

But Baltimore will be dealing with some big injuries of its own.

The Ravens could be without both star cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who is dealing with a calf strain, and left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns.

#Ravens Pro Bowl CB Marlon Humphrey suffered a lower calf strain, source said, not an Achilles strain -- and that's good news. He's considered day-to-day... though they play Thursday and his status is up in the air for that. Quick turnaround. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 13, 2023

#Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley on the ground writhing in pain.



He’s now in the locker room.



pic.twitter.com/aG0ltP95aE — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 12, 2023

Fortunately, Humphrey seems to have avoided a disastrous Achilles injury. But the absence of the best corner on the Ravens could make it easier for Joe Burrow and the offense to overcome the loss of Higgins. Meanwhile, losing Hendrickson to a knee sprain won’t be quite as consequential if Stanley can’t go.

Injuries are the very worst. But don’t expect either team to feel sorry for itself.

Both teams are coming off ugly losses. The Ravens fumbled a second half lead to the Cleveland Browns. And the Bengals fell asleep after their opening drive against the Houston Texans only to come to life when it was too late.

Needless to say, the rivals will be looking for blood. Especially in a matchup that could either end any shot Cincinnati has at a division title or put the Bengals just one game behind the Ravens.