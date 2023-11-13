Bengals - Ravens Injury Report: Andrei Iosivas, Sam Hubbard among 5 DNPs

Because the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens are playing Thursday, they’re releasing estimated practice reports for Monday, so it’s merely a projection.

That said, the projections weren’t good for Cincinnati, as Sam Hubbard (ankle), Trey Hendrickson (knee), Tee Higgins (hamstring), and Andrei Iosivas (knee) all got DNPs.

Iosivas exited Sunday’s game with his injury and is now in danger of missing this week, while Higgins is almost certainly out, so the receiver group could be a bit thin in Baltimore.

Chidobe Awuzie (knee), Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee), and Josh Tupou (shoulder) were limited.

Charlie Jones (thumb) and Cam Taylor-Britt (finger) went full. Jones looks ready to be activated to the 53-man roster, which could be a big boost if both Higgins and Iosivas are out this week.

Ja’Marr Chase was not on the injury report after battling a back injury last week that had him questionable to play vs. the Houston Texans.

DJ Reader got a veteran’s rest day off.

For the Ravens, left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee), linebacker Trenton Simpson (concussion), and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) got DNPs. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin) and cornerback Daryl Worley (hamstring) were designated as limited.

