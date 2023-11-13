Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow defend Tyler Boyd after potential game-winning drop

The Cincinnati Bengals' most recent loss is a tough one to put in the rearview mirror.

With the strength of the AFC and a home game for the Bengals, dropping the game to the Texans is less than ideal.

But, for the third straight season, the Bengals find themselves with a record of 5-4.

Despite one of the ugliest games in the last few years, the Bengals had a chance to get the win by taking the lead out of the two-minute warning.

On 3rd and goal, Burrow threw a strike to Tyler Boyd in the end zone, but Boyd dropped it, forcing the Bengals to kick the field goal. Tying the game, the Texans then went down the field and kicked a game-winning field goal.

The Bengals did not lose the game because of the Boyd drop.

The defense gave up over 500 yards of offense with career days for Devin Singletary and Noah Brown. Burrow also threw two crucial interceptions, and the offense couldn’t get any rhythm for almost three and a half quarters.

But, on the flip side, Boyd could have won the Bengals the game.

“Again it’s he’s gonna put a lot on himself because it’s at the end of the game, but there’s so many opportunities we had over the course of the game. Players and coaches, all of us, there’s a lot of things that we could have done better so we weren’t in that position,” Zac Taylor said after the loss.

When Joe Burrow was asked about Boyd’s drop he said, “Wouldn’t have even been down there if it wasn’t for him. Obviously, you’d like to come down with it, but we were able to go down and tie it up.”

The Bengals have a short week and will need to figure it out before visiting the Ravens on Thursday.