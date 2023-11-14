Bengals rookie Myles Murphy gets vote of confidence from Trey Hendrickson

The Cincinnati Bengals will need to get the most out of their first round pick this week. Myles Murphy is set to play a big role, with it looking like the team will be without Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson.

The rookie did get some confidence from the team’s leading sacker going into the game.

Myles Murphy says he texted with Trey Hendrickson and Hendrickson told him he has faith in him. pic.twitter.com/CSEPz4SJ1O — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) November 13, 2023

Hendrickson having confidence in the next man up makes a lot of sense, considering he has been around those guys for a long time at this point. Telling Murphy to keep locked in and to do what he does is just good advice going into a big game.

Murphy has plenty of pressure on him going into this game. This will be our first extended look at him in an actual game since he was drafted. Murphy was projected as a player who may need a season or two to reach his ceiling, but this is a great opportunity to see how far along he is after having nine games as a backup under his belt.

It will be a very important game as the Baltimore Ravens are 6-3, and the Bengals are 5-4. The 6-3 Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns also play each other on Sunday, so there is a realistic chance that if Cincinnati manages to win they could make up some space between the rest of the division they lost after this past season.

Murphy’s role of containing quarterback Lamar Jackson will play a huge part in how this game plays out at the end of the day. We should see him at the center of plenty of plays for that reason. Hopefully, he is able to turn it up with the confidence of a defensive leader behind him.