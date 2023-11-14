Bengals vs. Ravens Injury Report: Higgins and Hubbard DNP; Hendrickson limited

The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens held their first official practice for this week following Monday’s estimated report.

For the Bengals, Tee Higgins (hamstring) and Sam Hubbard (ankle) remained out and look unlikely to play this week.

Trey Hendrickson (knee) managed to go limited and now has a shot of playing Thursday.

Andrei Iosivas (knee) remained out and now looks doubtful for this week.

Chidobe Awuzie (knee), who was listed as limited for Monday, was upgraded to full and should be fine for Thursday.

Josh Tupou (shoulder) went full and could be set to make his return this week.

For the Ravens, the big names to watch for are left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf). Both remained out Tuesday.

Linebacker Trenton Simpson (concussion), a key special teams player, also got a second straight DNP.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin) was downgraded to DNP after getting a limited designation on Monday.

Offensive guard John Simpson was not on Monday’s injury report but popped up today as a DNP with an illness and shoulder injury.

