Trey Hendrickson practices on Tuesday

It now appears the Cincinnati Bengals could have Trey Hendrickson for their Thursday Night Football clash with the Baltimore Ravens.

After suffering a hyperextended knee in Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans, it seemed there was no way Hendrickson could play on a short week.

However, Hendrickson was present and doing drills during Tuesday’s practice.

Trey Hendrickson out here on lively Tuesday night, moving around well. No Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas or Sam Hubbard. "Light it up" from @youngthug the sound of stretch. pic.twitter.com/tA8KG02svM — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) November 14, 2023

Trey Hendrickson going fast on several individual drills. pic.twitter.com/FoqFkOpZTv — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) November 14, 2023

There was also this note from ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler.

Source on #Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson's chances to play Thursday night: 'Uphill battle, but wouldn't put it past him to at least try. That's how he's wired.'



Hendrickson suffered a hyperextended knee. MRI came back negative. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 14, 2023

If Hendrickson can somehow play Thursday, it would be a major boost to what’s suddenly become a fragile position with Sam Hubbard (ankle) also sidelined and looking unlikely to play this week.

Without Hendrickson and Hubbard, the Bengals would be down to Cam Sample, Joseph Ossai, and Myles Murphy, who simply haven’t been able to produce at a level you’d think they’d hold up against a Ravens offense featuring Lamar Jackson. Baltimore currently has the No. 1 rushing offense in the entire NFL.

If nothing else, it looks like Hendrickson will be fine to play in Week 12 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers if he doesn’t go this week.