Trey Hendrickson practices on Tuesday

A huge development for the Bengals.

By Jason Marcum
Buffalo Bills v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images

It now appears the Cincinnati Bengals could have Trey Hendrickson for their Thursday Night Football clash with the Baltimore Ravens.

After suffering a hyperextended knee in Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans, it seemed there was no way Hendrickson could play on a short week.

However, Hendrickson was present and doing drills during Tuesday’s practice.

There was also this note from ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler.

If Hendrickson can somehow play Thursday, it would be a major boost to what’s suddenly become a fragile position with Sam Hubbard (ankle) also sidelined and looking unlikely to play this week.

Without Hendrickson and Hubbard, the Bengals would be down to Cam Sample, Joseph Ossai, and Myles Murphy, who simply haven’t been able to produce at a level you’d think they’d hold up against a Ravens offense featuring Lamar Jackson. Baltimore currently has the No. 1 rushing offense in the entire NFL.

If nothing else, it looks like Hendrickson will be fine to play in Week 12 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers if he doesn’t go this week.

