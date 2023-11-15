 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bengals are winless in road primetime games since 2013

Cincinnati is 0-14 on the road, under the bright lights, in the last ten years

PatrickJCarey
Buffalo Bills v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals have turned the franchise around over the last few seasons, with Joe Burrow leading the way. The Bengals have ended numerous bad curses since 2021, but the team still has a notable streak they’ll have to end to beat the Baltimore Ravens this week.

The team is winless in primetime road games since 2013, winless in their last fourteen, according to Pro Football Network’s Jay Morrison.

The Bengals have the worst win percentage on the road out of all 32 teams in the NFL.

The Raiders, Giants, Texans, and Panthers round out the top five on the list. The Eagles are No. 1, followed by the Buccaneers, Chiefs, Cardinals, and Saints.

The Bengals have been stellar in Paycor Stadium during home primetime games with Burrow and company, but Cincinnati could use their first road win since 2013 on Thursday night now more than ever.

Cincy will likely be short-handed against the Ravens this week, but it does feel as if this is a must-win to avoid a 5-5 record through 10 games.

