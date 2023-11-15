Bengals are winless in road primetime games since 2013

The Cincinnati Bengals have turned the franchise around over the last few seasons, with Joe Burrow leading the way. The Bengals have ended numerous bad curses since 2021, but the team still has a notable streak they’ll have to end to beat the Baltimore Ravens this week.

The team is winless in primetime road games since 2013, winless in their last fourteen, according to Pro Football Network’s Jay Morrison.

#Bengals at Ravens Thursday night.

Here is a list of teams ranked by worst winning percentages in road primetime games since 2013: pic.twitter.com/DaO2qXlaP3 — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) November 13, 2023

To put some more context on the 0-14 skid in regular season and playoff primetime road games -- a stat you all love so much -- here is the full list of games with the #Bengals record at the time, the opponent's record, final score and a note: pic.twitter.com/AKmzHqaLgw — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) November 14, 2023

The Bengals have the worst win percentage on the road out of all 32 teams in the NFL.

The Raiders, Giants, Texans, and Panthers round out the top five on the list. The Eagles are No. 1, followed by the Buccaneers, Chiefs, Cardinals, and Saints.

The Bengals have been stellar in Paycor Stadium during home primetime games with Burrow and company, but Cincinnati could use their first road win since 2013 on Thursday night now more than ever.

Cincy will likely be short-handed against the Ravens this week, but it does feel as if this is a must-win to avoid a 5-5 record through 10 games.