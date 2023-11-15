Bengals at Ravens odds, expert predictions, and staff picks for Thursday Night Football

The Cincinnati Bengals had a bit of a road bump against the Houston Texans on Sunday. After winning four straight — which included wins against the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills — they dropped a surprising game at home against a Texans team who may have announced to the NFL that they are better than many think they are.

Now, on a short week against another AFC North team coming off a disappointing loss in the Baltimore Ravens. How do the odds makers and experts see this one going?

Odds

The Bengals are currently 3.5-point underdogs against the Ravens on the road, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is also set at 46, which is on the higher end for games this weekend.

That is about a standard-sized spread for a home team to have against an even-looking team, which makes sense when you consider Baltimore won 27-24 the last time these teams met. These games are so hard to predict, as well as this will be the fourth time these teams will have met since playing in Week 18 and then the Wild Card round of the 2022 season. There aren’t many teams who know each other better at this point.

Bengals

2-2 on the road

4-4-1 against the spread

Hit the over four out of nine games

Average score for games involving the Bengals is 41.6

Ravens

3-2 at home

6-4 against the spread

Hit the over four out of 10 games

Average score for games involving the Ravens is 42.7

Expert picks

Pick Watch, which rounds up predictions from across the internet, says 74% of the picks coming in are in favor of the Ravens.

Staff picks

