4 Bengals - Ravens player props for NFL Week 11 at DraftKings Sportsbook

The Cincinnati Bengals will be road underdogs as they head to Baltimore to hopefully bounce back against a solid Ravens side.

Baltimore leads the AFC North at 7-3 but is coming off a loss against the Cleveland Browns. The Ravens, just like any team, have their flaws, and this game may be more about Cincinnati’s rebound.

It has a lofty ceiling, having beat San Fran on the road and Buffalo at home in the last three weeks. In Cincinnati, the Bengals' success is great for both casual fans and sports bettors. Sports betting turned legal in Ohio at the start of the calendar year.

One type of bet that can be played is a prop bet, often on a player going over or under a specific amount of yards. There are many types of prop bets, more than just yardage ones. Let’s dive into four that one should consider ahead of the Bengals’ battle with Baltimore.

Lamar Jackson over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+110)

Sam Hubbard will miss this showdown, while Trey Hendrickson is probably not 100% after hyperextending his knee. If Sunday taught us anything, it is that the Bengals' pass-rushing options are not deep, and Jackson should have ample time to pick the Cincinnati secondary apart.

Jackson has thrown for multiple touchdowns just three times this season, but The Bengals pass rush just isn’t going to be good enough, and chances are they do their best to keep the agile running quarterback in the pocket as well. They barely sniffed Jackson in Week 2 when Hendrickson and Hubbard were both healthy, so it’s hard to see it being much, if any better in Round 2.

Expect Cincinnati to force Jackson to be a thrower, and he could tear up the Bengals, who will be shorthanded on the defensive line.

Joe Burrow over 258.5 passing yards (-115)

Joe Burrow has been on fire over the last three weeks, and nothing is going to chance his efficiency. The Bengals star quarterback has gone for over 340 passing yards in two straight weeks and has topped 280 yards in four of his last five games.

Since his calf strain healed, Burrow has been a completely different player, and neither the 49ers, Texans, nor Bills defense was able to slow him down. Don’t expect the Ravens to either.

Joe Mixon over 54.5 rushing yards (-115)

Joe Mixon ended with just 46 rushing yards last week, but the usage continues to be there. He is averaging 3.9 yards per game and has had at least 11 carries in every game this season. He has topped this total in six of nine games.

The Bengals offense may need to pick it up in this one, and Mixon is going to have to play a key role in that. The Ravens rank 17th in opponents’ rushing yards per attempt at 4.1. Mixon should be able to break loose. Take his over here.

Gus Edwards under 48.5 rushing yards (-115)

The Ravens lost J.K. Dobbins early in the season, and they usually take a running-back-by-committee approach. With Jackson leading the charge in the running game, the Ravens have added Keaton Mitchell to the mix.

The Ravens often go to the hot hand, and Edwards has gone under this total in four of his last seven games. He had just 11 carries for 24 yards against the Browns in Week 10. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Mitchell get some work and take the bulk of carries.