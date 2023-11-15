Bengals News (11/15): Cincinnati prepares for playoff-type game vs. Ravens

Quick Hits: Burrow Looks To Feel The Game Before Hitting Switch As Bengals Eye Ravens; Hendrickson Takes Field

Hendrickson, who hyperextended his knee on a bizarre final scrimmage snap of Sunday's game, strapped on his helmet, pulled on No. 91, and went through everything everybody else did with no apparent limp. He was listed as limited for the practice, as was special teams linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee). Sam Hubbard (ankle), Hendrickson's bookend at left end, didn't practice, and neither did wide receivers Tee Higgins (hamstring) and Andrei Iosivas (knee).

The AFC North is the NFL's version of demolition derby and when the Bengals play at first-place Baltimore Thursday night (8:15-Amazon Prime) they'll try to knock out some dents as well as take a bumper off the Ravens' playoff bus still driving with the NFL's No. 2 defense despite Sunday's smashup with Cleveland.

After being listed as a non-participant on the Bengals' estimated injury report for Monday's walkthrough, Hendrickson suited up for Tuesday's practice.

Jets just gave Bengals a very interesting waiver wire target

According to Pro Football Network’s Jay Morrison, the Bengals really liked Carter during his draft — and they got an up-close-and-peronal look at him his rookie year when he put up 172 total yards and a touchdown on the Cincinnati defense.

Bengals Injury Roundup: Latest on Trey Hendrickson, Chidobe Awuzie, Charlie Jones and Others

Hubbard and Higgins are unlikely to play on Thursday night against the Ravens. They also missed Cincinnati's Week 10 loss to Houston.

Baltimore Ravens' Roquan Smith Talks 'More Intense' Rivalry With Bengals

"Both teams are winning," Smith said. "When you're winning, that's what makes a rivalry more intense. When two teams losing or one teams losing, it's not really a rivalry. Some may say it's based off history, but as far as within the last couple of years, I think it's just the winning, both sides winning."

A lot at stake for Bengals in primetime matchup vs. Ravens

“Whenever we play these guys, it’s always a battle,” Burrow said. “Whatever the records are, they are. Every time we play these guys, it’s tough, and there will always be a lot at stake. It’s a big part of the year for both of us. They’re coming off a loss, we’re coming off a loss, we’re both trying to win the division. It’s a big game.”

Around the league

Bills fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey; Joe Brady to take over as interim OC

Dorsey was elevated from his role as Bills passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2022 when Brian Daboll left to take the New York Giants head coaching job. In 28 games under Dorsey, the Bills continued to put up yards and points. In 2022, Buffalo ranked second in the NFL in yards and points. Through 10 games in 2023, the Bills sit seventh in yards and eighth in points.

Patriots QB Mac Jones doesn't know if he'll be starter after bye: 'We haven't talked about that'

Jones threw a horrible red-zone interception on the second-to-last drive against the Colts on Sunday. He was summarily benched and replaced by Bailey Zappe, who threw a game-ending INT. It all added up to a 10-6 loss and confusion aplenty since the Patriots' return stateside.

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck) to miss remainder of 2023 season

During his weekly interview on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed reports that the linebacker will remain on injured reserve for the balance of the season after suffering a neck injury in Dallas' Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Raiders claim CB Jack Jones off waivers from Patriots

Jones, waived on Monday by the New England Patriots, has been claimed by the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, via Jones' agent J. Tooson, on Tuesday. The team later announced the transaction.