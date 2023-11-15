Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson out for the season

The implications when the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Cleveland Browns to close out this regular season could be massive.

With Cleveland at 6-3 with a tiebreaker over the Bengals, Cincinnati may have a chance to make up some much-needed ground if they are able to keep themselves in the playoff picture.

Wednesday, the Browns’ season took a massive hit when it was announced that starting quarterback Deshaun Watson will have season-ending shoulder surgery.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the first quarter against the #Ravens and is heading to Injured Reserve. It’s a displaced fracture in his right glenoid in his shoulder, and he’ll have surgery to repair it. Full recovery is expected. pic.twitter.com/pId7mTAXSf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2023

Watson has battled a shoulder injury since Week 3 that caused him to miss time, but Browns GM Andrew Berry said that this injury was not related. The news comes on the heels of Cleveland’s big win against the Baltimore Ravens, in which Watson completed 14/14 passes in the second half.

Reports say Cleveland is preparing to start rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, barring a “change of heart.” Journeyman quarterback P.J. Walker also started for Cleveland earlier in the season.

Watson is in the second year of his $230 million fully guaranteed contract and is now looking at his second straight season missing significant time.

A big blow for Cleveland and something that could have a direct impact on the Bengals as they still have a chance to capture their third straight AFC North Championship.