Bengals vs. Ravens Injury Report: Tee Higgins, Sam Hubbard, Andrei Iosivas out

The Cincinnati Bengals have released their final injury report ahead of their Thursday Night Football showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.

Tee Higgins (hamstring), Sam Hubbard (ankle), and Andrei Iosivas (knee) have been ruled out after not practicing this week. That means the Bengals will rely heavily on Trenton Irwin and Tyler Boyd to step up next to Ja’Marr Chase at wide receiver.

Trey Hendrickson (knee) is not on the final injury report and is good to go.

Charlie Jones (thumb) is questionable and still needs to be activated to the 53-man roster to be eligible to play Thursday. Getting him back would be a big boost with Higgins and Iosivas out.

For Baltimore, left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) and linebacker Trenton Simpson (concussion) are out, while cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) is doubtful, so that’s two big losses for the Ravens.

Cornerback Daryl Worley (hamstring), linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin), guard John Simpson (illness/shoulder), and wide receiver Devin Duvernay (hamstring) are questionable to play.

