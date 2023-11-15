 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Thursday is the New Sunday

John and Anthony look ahead to the big AFC North showdown on Thursday night. What’s the latest on the injury front? How can the Bengals win this game?

By Anthony Cosenza
The Cincinnati Bengals face a daunting task this week, as they head to Baltimore on a short week and with a battered roster to take on the Ravens. It’s a pivotal game in the AFC North race, so the stakes will be high.

We break things down on The Orange and Black Insider, including the injuries, should-be game plans and more!

Join us at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday night for the live action, or get it on your favorite platform afterward!

