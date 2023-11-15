Ravens players think Joe Burrow faked Week 2 injury, per insider

If the rivalry between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens wasn’t heated enough, here is a little more fuel to add to the fire ahead of their Thursday night matchup.

Jack Settleman, founder of Snapback Sports, and co-host of the Punch Line Podcast with Baltimore cornerback Marlon Humphrey, shared a little inside info on our podcast. It seems Baltimore’s players think Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow was looking for excuses after a bad game in Week 2. Here’s what Settleman said:

“The Ravens don’t think Joe Burrow was hurt for Week 2, and they think that when he limped after throwing that last interception, that was a little of embellishment. And they didn’t necessarily appreciate that.”

I then asked Settleman to share which players felt that way. He said, “Well, Geno Stone had the interception. Kyle Hamilton’s in the secondary. I’m pretty sure... who locked down Ja’Marr [Chase] in the end zone that game, was it Rock Ya-Sin?”

I again asked for clarification, saying, “They all say he faked his injury, those guys?”

And he said, “Yes, exactly.”

Watch below:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below: